Assam: SSB 1st Battalion marks Constitution Day with awareness drive

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal in Sonapur observed Constitution Day on Wednesday with a series of awareness activities and school-level competitions. The programme was held under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik.

As part of the initiative, a public awareness campaign was conducted alongside events such as painting competitions for schoolchildren. The activities were organized under the theme “Our Swabhiman”, aimed at honouring the contributions of the Constitution’s founding fathers and reaffirming the fundamental values embedded in the nation’s guiding document.

The observance sought to encourage greater understanding of constitutional principles while fostering civic responsibility among students and the wider community, stated a press release.

