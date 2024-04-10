Assam: Stakeholders consulted on integrated management of Doloni Beel

Guwahati: A 'District Level Stakeholder Consultation on Integrated Management' of the Doloni Beel was held on April 6 in the conference hall of the District Commissioner's Office in the Bongaigaon district.

The meeting was convened jointly by the Bongaigaon district administration and Aaranyak. Bongaigaon District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak, who chaired the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to sensitize stakeholders about the salient findings of the assessment that Aaranyak has done and share the major recommendations for the integrated wetland management plan (IWMP) that is under preparation.

Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) has been carrying out a holistic assessment of the Doloni Beel, a unique and socio-ecologically important wetland of western Assam, covering its physical and environmental aspects of the wetland and its catchment, socio-economic and livelihood conditions of the stakeholder communities, and drafting an integrated wetland management plan for the last year for the wetland situated in the Boitamari Community Development Block of the Bongaigaon District, about 22 km south-west of Abhayapuri, the nearest township.

The project has been being implemented for the last year under the NERAQ (Protection and Sustainable Management of Aquatic Resources in the North-Eastern Himalayan Region of India) programme, which is an alliance between the GIZ and the Assam Forest Department. Usha Dewani Das, Communication Advisor, NERAQ, GIZ-India, was also present in the meeting.

The government departments and agencies that were present included the Forest Department, Water Resource Department, Agriculture Department, Veterinary Department, Social Welfare Department, Handloom and Textile Department, Tourism Department, NABARD, AFDC (Assam Fisheries Development Corporation Ltd.), ASRLM (Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission), Revenue Department, Pollution Control Board, DIPRO (District Information & Public Relations Office), and the Soil Conservation Department.

Other important stakeholders who participated were the Gram Panchayat, Mahila Morcha, academicians, researchers, and stakeholders from the community.

District Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak said, "If the project is successful, it will be beneficial for the public and help in upgrading the Doloni Beel." He also mentioned that the District Administration considers Doloni Beel as an important wetland of the district, and therefore he appreciated this initiative of the GIZ, Assam Forest Department, and Aaranyak, which will provide the necessary information and guidelines for further intervention on the wetland in the future.

"It is a good thing that an organisation like Aaranyak has come forward with their work on this wetland on their own efforts without bothering us. It is not a huge thing, but it is a good small beginning," the DC commented, concluding his opening remarks.

Dr. Partha Jyoti Das, a senior scientist at Aaranyak who is leading the Doloni Beel Project, made a presentation on the major findings of the study and the salient recommendations put forward in the draft IWMP of the Doloni Beel. He explained the importance and purpose of managing wetlands with an integrated approach with the goal of providing protection, conservation, and sustainable management, along with adequate opportunity for the stakeholder communities to improve their socioeconomic condition and livelihood security.

He stressed the need for coordination among different departments of the government to achieve the objectives of the IWMP. While concluding his speech, Dr. Das requested that the stakeholders provide their input and suggestions during the interactive session and later as written communication so that the pertinent information can be included in the final version of the IWMP.

Dr. Ashoke Kumar Das, Coordinator, Western Assam Zone of Aaranyak, also pitched in during this presentation with a brief narration on the biodiversity and wealth of the Doloni Beel.

During the interactive consultation session, a few stakeholders from NABARD, AFDC, ASRLM, Veterinary, and a lady participant from Manikjhora village provided their comments and suggestions on the draft IWMP. Ala Ram Deuri, District Development Manager, NABARD, mentioned that they have planted one lakh fifty thousand trees in the Doloni Beel area under the 'Integrated Tribal Development Project', which has covered some of the stakeholder villages of Aaranyak's Doloni project.

Ploraj Mosahary from the ASRLM informed the audience that they were working with SHGs for the economic development of women. They can work on alternative livelihoods if any suggestions come from the government or NGOs.

He also emphasised developing tourism to help the community financially. Dr. Shahidul Islam, District Veterinary Officer, Bongaigaon, opined that they could conduct awareness and treatment camps for domestic animals and conduct vaccination drives in the Doloni beel area in the future.

Anima Marak from village Manikjhora shared her observation of the Doloni Beel. She commented that the wetland had changed and had never dried for the last 29 years. It is difficult for them to fish as the water is dirty and their skin itches after spending some time in the water, a press release said.

