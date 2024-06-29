Assam Startups working on pitha-making machines

Guwahati: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Guwahati, has organized a two-day skilling programme for its registered startups under the North-East Capacity Building 2.0 (NECB 2.0) project sponsored by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on June 27 and 28 on the Assam Startup-the Nest premises in Guwahati. During a panel discussion at the event, it was highlighted that the food sector in the region is growing by leaps and bounds.

The panel discussion, moderated by Anubhav Tiwari, Chief Innovation Officer of NIELIT, brought together distinguished panellists, including Rajarshi Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of Assam Startup; Dr. Hirak Ranjan Das, Innovation Manager at AICTE, MIC, Government of India; and Satyen Madhav Mahanta, an entrepreneurial consultant based in Assam. Entrepreneurial consultant Satyen Madhav Mahanta highlighted during the panel discussion that the traditional food industry can bring up immense opportunities for startups. At least two start-ups are working on developing a pitha-making machine, and once they achieve a breakthrough, the popularity of the Assamese delicacy will increase manifold both nationally and globally, he added. The panellists also engaged in a lively discussion on various aspects of entrepreneurship and innovation, emphasising the importance of creating a supportive ecosystem for startups in the region.

The ceremony began with a welcome address by Dr. Y. Jayanta Singh, Executive Director of NIELIT, Guwahati. Dr. Singh emphasised the growing significance of artificial intelligence and highlighted the futuristic potential of the new electronic semiconductor plants established in the area. He noted that these developments could revolutionise the local economy and create numerous opportunities for startups. Anubhav Tiwari provided an insightful overview of the potential prospects for startups in Northeast India, underscoring the region's untapped potential and the importance of fostering a supportive environment for new ventures. Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, ACS, Managing Director of Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (AIIDC), elaborated on the initiatives undertaken by the Government of Assam to popularise the startup culture among the local populace. Phookan highlighted various performance metrics and successful projects, demonstrating the positive impact of AIIDC's efforts to nurture a vibrant startup community.

Also Read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Rs 111-Crore Overhaul of Guwahati's Rabindra Bhawan to Modernize Infrastructure

Also watch: