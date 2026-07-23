Assam: State BJP condemns Congress’ protest outside PM’s residence

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the protest led by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra outside the Prime Minister’s residence on Tuesday, describing it as an attempt to politicise a sensitive issue instead of contributing constructively to democratic discourse.

In response, the BJP staged a sit-in protest at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan on Wednesday.

The protest was attended by Assam Cabinet Ministers Pijush Hazarika, Ashok Singhal, Nilima Devi, Biswajit Daimary, Kaushik Rai and Krishnendu Paul, among others. Senior party leaders and MLAs Bhabesh Kalita, Prasanta Phukan and Rajdeep Roy addressed the gathering, stating that while peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right, it should not be used as a platform to create political theatre, disrupt governance or promote partisan interests at the cost of public welfare.

The party urged all political parties to respect constitutional norms, maintain law and order, uphold the rule of law, and participate in constructive, fact-based discussions that contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress.

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