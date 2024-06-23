Assam: State BJP forms committee for bye-polls

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The state BJP has constituted a committee for the ensuing bye-poll in five assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the election of five MLAs as Members of Parliament (MPs) in the recently held Parliamentary election.

The committee formed with Diplu Ranjan Sarma as the convener has separate members for each of the five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs).

The members of the committee for Sildi LAC are MLA Ajay Rai, BTR executive member Rajib Brahma, and Bhibuti Borgoyari. The members of the committee meant for the Bongaigaon LAC are Ashwini Rai Sarkar, Bondip Deka, and BTR EM Arup Dey. The members of the Samaguri LAC are MLA Jitu Goswami, Anil Saikia, and Mohendra Konwar. The members of the Dhalai LAC are MLA Kaushik Roy, Kanad Purkayastha, and Shashanka Paul. The members of the Behali constituency are MLAs Bhuban Pegu, Diganta Kalita, and Dulen Nayak.

The Sidli LAC remained vacant with the election of UPPL MLA Joyanta Basumatary as an MP from Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat; the Bongaigaon LAC fell vacant following the election of AGP MLA Phani Bhushan Choudhury as an MP from the Barpeta Lok Sabha Constituency; the Samaguri LAC fell vacant following the election of Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain as an MP from the Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency; the Dhalai LAC fell vacant following the election of BJP MLA Parimal Suklabaidya as an MP from the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency; and the Behali LAC fell vacant following the election of BJP MLA Ranjit Dutta as an MP from the Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Also Read: Asom Gana Parishad gears up for panchayat polls and bye-elections (sentinelassam.com)