Assam: State BJP hails Union cabinet for hiking MSPs for 14 crops

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam BJP today welcomed the Union Cabinet’s approval of the hike in the MSPs (minimum support prices) on 14 kharif season crops, including paddy, ragi, bajra, jowar, maize, and cotton. With this decision, the farmers will get a total of Rs 2 lakh crore as MSPs, which is Rs 35,000 crore more than the previous season.

In a statement, state BJP spokesperson Subhas Dutta said, “The farmers will benefit in the form of MSP, and this will add to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country. The farmers of the state have been trying hard to increase their yields and exports. We welcome the Cabinet for raising the MSPs for 14 crops. The farmers of Assam will get the benefits of the hike in MSP of Rs 117 per quintal of paddy.”

Dutta also welcomed the Union Cabinet’s approval of setting up a major all-weather port at Vadhavan near Dahanu in Maharashtra at an estimated cost of Rs 76,220 crore.

He said that under Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, several ports have been developed at the international level, besides the investment of Rs 10 lakh crore in the water transport sector.

