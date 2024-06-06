Assam: State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita expresses happiness over NDA's win

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Addressing the media after the declaration of the results of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP Assam president Bhabesh Kalita expressed happiness that under Narendra Modi, the BJP is forming the government for the 3rd consecutive term at the Centre, and under chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma's leadership, the members of the NDA have won 11 seats in the state.

Mentioning that the party maintained its lead in 94 legislative assemblies of the state, he expressed expectations of getting more votes and better results in the future. He said that they had 7 seats in 2014, 9 in 2019, and 11 in 2024, which shows the increasing acceptability of the NDA among the citizens of the state. He also mentioned that the leaders of all the NDA member parties will soon sit for a review meeting.

