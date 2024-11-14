Assam: State Government Introduces E-Khazana, An Online Land Revenue Payment System

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The government of Assam has launched e-Khazana, an online land revenue payment system, effective from July 1, 2024. This initiative enables citizens to pay land revenue taxes conveniently through the Sewa-Setu Portal or e-Khazana Portal. To access this service, individuals must register on the portals using the provided URL links: https://sewasetu.assam.gov.in/site/service-apply/e-khazana. or https://basundhara.assam.gov.in/.ekhazana

The District Commissioner, Kamrup (M) District, Guwahati, said, "The pattadars who have already registered themselves in the above-mentioned portals are hereby requested to clear their arrears land revenue payment, if any, at the earliest, followed by payment of land revenue for the current year, i.e., 2024-25, to avail the various land revenue-related services of the Government of Assam uninterruptedly."

