Assam: State government seeks suggestion to combat flooding in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The District Disaster Management Authority issued a public notice on Friday seeking valuable suggestions and input from citizens to mitigate the severe water logging issues in Guwahati City.

As the city struggles with urban flooding, the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of Assam, has constituted a Technical Committee to examine public suggestions and provide a broader perspective on formulating effective solutions to this perennial problem in the city.

The public is requested to submit their suggestions and inputs via email at suggestionfloodmitigation@gmail.com by Aug 24 to help the Technical Committee develop a comprehensive plan to combat urban flooding in and around Guwahati City.

This initiative is part of the government's efforts to engage with citizens and leverage collective expertise to address the pressing issue of water logging in the city. The notice has been issued in the greater public interest, and the administration looks forward to receiving constructive suggestions from responsible citizens.

