Assam: State GST conducts major raids over fake ITC scam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State GST, Assam, launched simultaneous raids at two business locations in Tinsukia as part of an investigation into a large-scale fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) racket. An eight-member team from the Guwahati headquarters carried out the operations.

The first raid targeted DTS Enterprises on Ronga Garha Road, owned by Sabuj Kanti Paul. Officials reported tax irregularities amounting to approximately Rs 25 crore. The second raid was conducted at the establishment of Monoj Kr Paul at Missionpara, where tax liabilities of around Rs 21 crore were detected.

According to GST officials, both taxpayers were allegedly involved in bill trading activities, supplying fake invoices and passing fraudulent ITC to several businesses in Arunachal Pradesh. The scheme reportedly caused substantial revenue losses to the state.

During questioning, one of the proprietors claimed that the fraudulent transactions were handled by their accountant, identified as Kallul Mazumder. However, the accountant has been missing since the raids commenced. Notices have been issued to the proprietors, directing them to appear at Kar Bhawan on November 26 for further inquiry. The investigation remains ongoing.

