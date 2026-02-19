Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association seeks 30 Days EL Annually

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) has expressed gratitude to the Assam Cabinet led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for increasing the earned leave of primary teachers from 10 days to 15 days per year. The organization described the decision as a significant step towards fulfilling a long-pending demand of the teaching community.

In a joint statement, ASPTA president Neelakshi Gogoi and general secretary Ratul Chandra Goswami stated that since the provincialization of primary teachers on September 5, 1975, the association has consistently raised the issue of earned leave through applications, discussions and democratic movements, seeking parity with other state government employees.

Before 1995, primary teachers did not receive earned leave. Due to sustained efforts by ASPTA, the government initially allowed the encashment of 150 days of earned leave, which it later enhanced to 300 days. However, as authorities credited only 10 days of leave annually, most teachers could not avail themselves of the full 300-day benefit.

ASPTA pointed out that while other state government employees receive 30 days of earned leave annually, the government denied teachers the same on the grounds that they belong to a “vacation department”. It also noted that authorities frequently assign teachers various duties even during summer vacations.

After several rounds of discussions with the state government, the organization welcomed the Cabinet’s decision to raise the annual earned leave from 10 to 15 days as a positive and pragmatic move. ASPTA thanked the state government for the enhancement but asserted that it will continue its demand for 30 days of earned leave per year—at par with other state employees—until the government fully grants it.

