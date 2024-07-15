Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association to hold 44th biennial conference from July 23

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) is going to celebrate its 44th biennial conference at Hailakandi beginning July 23. The Hailakandi District Primary Teachers’ Association will host the conference.

The ASPTA was founded at Silchar in the undivided Cachar district on November 23, 1949, with Koka Nilamani Phukan in the chair. The four-day conference is set to popularise two slogans: ‘education is the way to a solution to climate change’ and ‘put an end to child labour and send your child to school’. On July 25, AASU’s (All Assam Students’ Union) general secretary, Sankor Jyoti Baruah, will launch these two slogans.

ASPTA president Akhil Chandra Nath said that they had already constituted the reception committee for the biennial conference with minister Gautam Roy as the president. Assam University Prof. (Dr.) Niranjan Roy will deliver a lecture on NEP-2020 and the Right to Education of Children.

Also Read: ASPTA welcomes Assam government’s decision regarding scholarship exams (sentinelassam.com)