Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association to Welcome Newly Elected MLAs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) has decided to welcome the newly elected members of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly and submit memorandums highlighting various issues related to public education.

In a statement, ASPTA president Nilakshi Gogoi and general secretary Ratul Chandra Goswami, representative teams from subdivision committees will meet MLAs in their respective constituencies on May 21, 22, and 23, following directives issued during a core committee meeting held on May 3.

The association stated that people have elected their representatives in recognition of their service to the public, and it is the responsibility of teachers’ organisations to apprise lawmakers of the pressing concerns in the education sector.

Through the memorandum, ASPTA will urge the government to reduce teachers’ burden of non-academic duties so they can spend more time in classrooms, rationalize the size and content of textbooks according to students’ age groups, restore the old pension scheme (OPS), and reinstate the Rs 8,700 grade pay withdrawn from graduate teachers.

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