Assam State Transport Corporation Bus Routes in City Partially Modified

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The routes of around 10 city buses of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) have been partially adjusted in the Shantipur, Bhutnath, and Machkhowa areas of the city following a directive of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Chairman and Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner.

Accordingly, 23 E (D): U-turn at Dharapur-Machkhowa and U-turn at Ganeshguri-Khanapara under the Shantipur-Bhutnath-Kamakhya flyover. 36 E(D): Dharapur-Machkhowa, U-turn under Shantipur-Bhutnath-Kamakhya flyover, and Paltan Bazar-Bashishta Temple. Two diesel-powered city buses will also run on both sides of the road under Route No. 54, i.e., Dharapur-Machkhowa-Dharapur.

