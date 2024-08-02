Guwahati

Assam State Transport Corporation Bus Routes in City Partially Modified

The routes of around 10 city buses of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) have been partially adjusted in the Shantipur, Bhutnath, and Machkhowa areas of the city following a directive of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Chairman and Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner.
Assam State Transport Corporation Bus Routes in City Partially Modified

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The routes of around 10 city buses of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) have been partially adjusted in the Shantipur, Bhutnath, and Machkhowa areas of the city following a directive of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Chairman and Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner.

Accordingly, 23 E (D): U-turn at Dharapur-Machkhowa and U-turn at Ganeshguri-Khanapara under the Shantipur-Bhutnath-Kamakhya flyover. 36 E(D): Dharapur-Machkhowa, U-turn under Shantipur-Bhutnath-Kamakhya flyover, and Paltan Bazar-Bashishta Temple. Two diesel-powered city buses will also run on both sides of the road under Route No. 54, i.e., Dharapur-Machkhowa-Dharapur.

Also read: ASTC will monetize all of its property across state: Minister Keshab Mahanta (sentinelassam.com)

Also Watch:

ASTC
Regional Transport Authority

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com