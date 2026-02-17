Assam: Statewide ‘demand day’ observed by consumers association

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Electricity Consumers Association (AAECA), in accordance with its previously announced programme, observed a statewide "Demand Day" on Monday in support of various electricity-related demands concerning domestic consumers.

Beginning February 10, the association conducted a week-long awareness campaign across several districts of Assam. It organized public meetings and distributed pamphlets highlighting key demands, including the provision of 125 units of free electricity per month to domestic consumers; a reduction in power tariffs in proportion to the Rs 400 crore profit earned by APDCL last year; a halt to all processes related to the privatization of the power distribution system; the formation of Consumer Grievance Redressal Forums (CGRFs) at the grassroots level; and adequate compensation to families of those who die due to electrocution.

At the culmination of the campaign, the association observed Demand Day across all districts today.

In Guwahati, a large number of electricity consumers gathered in front of Bijulee Bhawan, holding banners and placards and raising slogans in support of their demands. They later submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through the Managing Director of APDCL.

Similar programmes were organized in front of APDCL circle offices in Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Nalbari, Goalpara, Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Silchar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts.

