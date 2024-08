Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a swift operation, an EGPD (East Guwahati Police District) team from Basistha Police Station (PS) has recovered a stolen scooty. Due diligence is currently underway to verify the ownership and hand over the scooty to its legitimate owner.

