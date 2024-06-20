Assam: Sub Inspector Utpal Bora dismissed from service

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: After obtaining necessary evidence against Sub Inspector of Assam Police, Utpal Bora regarding his actions at the Dhula Police Station, he was dismissed from services. Former OC of Dhula Police Station Utpal Bora was dismissed from his service regarding a case of the death of a minor girl in Dhula in 2022.

DGP Assam GP Singh took to X and wrote, “A Departmental Proceeding No. 01/2023 of Darrang DEF was initiated against SI(UB) Utpal Bora, the then SI(UB) of Darrang DEF for acts done during posting at Dhula Police Station of Darrang DEF. On the basis of the -1.Available evidentiary records & 2.Statements of prosecution witnesses and facts, and in consideration of all facts, for the act of gross misconduct committed by the charged officer, the charged officer SI Utpal Bora is hereby awarded the penalty of "DISMISSAL FROM SERVICE" per rules.”

Also Read: DHULA PS MURDER CASE: CID files charge sheet against suspended SP, ASP and OC (sentinelassam.com)