Assam: Surge in excise revenue; ambitious target for 2026-27

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Excise Department collected record Rs 4,054.30 crore in excise revenue during 2025-26, registering a substantial increase from Rs 3,609.45 crore in 2024-25. The department has now set an ambitious target of Rs 5,085.57 crore for the current financial year, 2026-27.

According to the Departmentally Related Standing Committees (DRSC) of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) on the Excise Department, the excise revenue stood at Rs 2,527.64 crore in 2022-23, Rs 3,138.75 crore in 2023-24, Rs 3,609.45 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 4,054.30 crore in 2025-26. In addition, the department collected Rs 1,934.95 crore as VAT on excise items during 2025-26.

At the same time, enforcement against illicit liquor and duty-unpaid liquor has intensified. The department detected 30,195 cases in 2025-26, sharply up from 19,611 cases in 2024-25. A total of 2,296 persons were arrested, while 208,987.32 litres of illicit liquor and 23,46,400.65 kg of fermented wash were seized during the year.

The department collected Rs 32.84 lakh as a compounding fine in 2025-26. In comparison, 19,611 cases were detected in 2024-25, with 2,601 persons arrested and 2,08,582.07 litres of illicit liquor and 20,82,584.17 kg of fermented wash seized.

The enforcement figures show a sharp rise in detected illicit liquor cases, with cases increasing from 16,786 in 2022-23 to 20,723 in 2023-24, 19,611 in 2024-25 and 30,195 in 2025-26.

The department has also intensified action against vehicles used for illegal transportation of liquor. During 2025-26, 66 vehicles were seized, with their approximate value estimated at Rs 5.26 crore.

To curb illegal transportation and interstate smuggling of liquor, the department has introduced a Transit Pass Mechanism. It has also implemented tamper-free high-security holograms with QR codes on liquor bottles. Semi-permanent naka checking has been introduced at vulnerable points to monitor the movement of illegal liquor from neighbouring states.

For improved monitoring of liquor production, distribution and supply chains, the department has completed implementation of the Track and Trace system at manufacturing and wholesale levels. Production and dispatch from bottling units are now being monitored through the system.

The department has further initiated the process of introducing digital locks on liquor consignments transiting through Assam, aimed at preventing diversion and ensuring tighter control over the movement of liquor.

Also Read: Assam: Three-fold increase in excise revenue collection in 8 years