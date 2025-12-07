Assam targets 30 high-risk districts to curb child marriage within a year

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Just Rights for Children (JRC) announced a drive to make one lakh villages child-marriage free within a year, including villages from 30 high-prevalence districts in Assam. The announcement coincided with the first anniversary of the Government of India’s Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign, which launched a 100-day national action plan.

JRC, a network of over 250 NGOs, worked with eight partners in Assam and prevented 10,114 child marriages in the state over the past year. The network also stopped more than one lakh child marriages nationwide. According to NFHS-5, Assam recorded a child marriage prevalence of 31.8 per cent, with several districts reporting rates above 40 per cent.

Founder Bhuwan Ribhu said community groups, faith leaders and panchayats played a key role in eliminating child marriage. He added that the network aimed to make one lakh villages child-marriage free within the next year.

JRC reported preventing 4,35,205 child marriages across the country between April 2023 and November 2025 through its protection, prevention and prosecution model.

To mark one year of Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat, the Ministry of Women and Child Development launched a 100-day intensive campaign that will conclude on 8 March 2026. The Assam government directed relevant departments and field officials to actively support the three-phase plan.

