STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam has set a target of procuring 8.49 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the first phase of the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2026-27, with Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai calling for coordinated efforts among farmers, rice millers and government agencies.

At a review meeting with rice millers from across the state at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital auditorium on Tuesday, organised under the initiative of the Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (AFCSCL), Rai discussed operational and procedural difficulties faced by millers. He assured them that their concerns would be addressed in phases and that arrangements would be made to clear their outstanding dues by December.

The Minister said Assam had recorded its highest-ever paddy procurement of 8.05 lakh metric tonnes across two phases in the previous year since the initiative began in 2021. He congratulated farmers, Paddy Procurement Centres (PPCs), rice millers and departmental officials for their contributions.

To strengthen transparency and accountability, Rai said committees headed by the respective MLAs had been constituted at the constituency level to monitor PPC operations. He also announced that a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure would be formulated to streamline the process from paddy procurement to rice delivery.

He directed the Food Corporation of India's (FCI) Regional Office to bring officials and employees working across districts onto a common platform and sensitise them about the procurement process.

Rai stressed that timely payment of millers' dues, ensuring minimum support prices for farmers and maintaining a smooth procurement and supply chain should remain priorities.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department Biswaranjan Samal explained the procedural provisions and measures available to rice millers and assured them that the department would address their grievances.

AFCSCL Vice-Chairman Dewan Dhruvajyoti Maral and FCI Regional Office Deputy General Manager Faisal Naeem also assured cooperation in resolving the issues raised by the millers.

Rai reiterated the state government's commitment to protecting farmers' interests and strengthening Assam's agricultural economy by improving the paddy procurement mechanism.