Assam: Tax Bar Association's 47th Annual General Meeting Held in Guwahati City

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Tax Bar Association, Guwahati organized the 47th annual general meeting and award-giving ceremony at a hotel in Guwahati on Saturday.

The secretary of the association, Gopal Singhania, started the meeting with his welcome address. The president Advocate Brajesh Kumar Sharma chaired the meeting and conducted the Life Time Achievement Award Ceremony wherein past president Mahipal Patni, past vice-president Nirmal Kumar Dosi and founder member Advocate Radheshyam Sharma were felicitated and presented the Life Time Achievement Awards.

Thereafter, Brajesh Kumar Sharma presented the presidential awards to the members. The executive committee also presented an Award of Excellence to the president Brajesh Kumar Sharma for his outstanding work and efforts during the year 2023-24. All the recipients of the Life Time Achievement Award addressed the meeting and shared their experience in the association.

In the meeting, secretary Gopal Singhania presented the Annual Activities Report for the year 2023-24 which was unanimously approved by the members. Thereafter, treasurer Manas Jain presented the Audited Annual Accounts for the year 2023-24 which were unanimously adopted by the members. The meeting terminated with a vote of thanks by the secretary Gopal Singhania.

After the conclusion of Annual General Meeting, a meeting of the executive committee of the association was held. The outgoing president of the association, Brajesh Kumar Sharma, started the meeting with his welcome address. Thereafter, the members unanimously elected Dinesh Kumar Sharma as the president of the association for the year 2024-25 and Gopal Singhania was unanimously elected as the secretary of the association. Sanjay Kumar Sureka and Pankaj Khandelia were elected as the vice-presidents, Manas Jain as the treasurer and Advocate Mahipal Singh was elected as the joint secretary.

Advocate Brajesh Kumar Sharma felicitated the newly elected president and handed over the charge to him. Dinesh Kumar Sharma thanked the members for their support and sought their full co-operation during the upcoming year. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks by the secretary Gopal Singhania.

