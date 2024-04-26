Assam: Teacher Sanjay Sharma on poll duty missing since April 15, 2024

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sanjay Sharma (55), a teacher working in West Karbi Anglong district sent as the polling officer in the Lok Sabha poll, has been missing since April 15, 2024, when he went to Shillong for marketing.

According to family sources, Sanjay Sharma was last seen at the Ri-Bhoi bus stand at Garikhana in Meghalaya. Family members feel that he is somewhere in Guwahati or in another place in Assam.

The family members have lodged an FIR with the SP of the East Khasi Hill district of Meghalaya.

