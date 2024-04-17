Assam: Tiwa students' body demands solutions for their problems

Guwahati: Ahead of the elections, the All Tiwa Students' Union (ATSU) called for a solution to multiple problems faced by the Tiwa and other tribal communities of the state. They mentioned that the elected government must keep in mind certain topics like the ethnicity, traditions, culture, and history of these communities and ensure that they can work towards the betterment of these communities. ATSU president Cheniram Malang and general secretary Biman Pratim Masreng mentioned this in a statement.

