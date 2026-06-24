Assam to Continue 4-Year Degree Course, Govt Promises Teachers and Infrastructure Boost After AASU Talks

AASU delegates meet with Education Minister

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A detailed discussion was held between Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu and the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Tuesday over issues concerning 4-year degree course in the State.

The meeting was convened following AASU’s concern regarding difficulties faced by students under the 4-year degree course, after the organisation had earlier submitted a letter to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 30 seeking resolution of the issues.

During the discussion, AASU leaders, including president Utpal Sharma, general secretary Samiran Phukon and chief adviser Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya, raised concerns over shortage of teachers, infrastructure gaps and lack of clear policy guidelines in colleges.

The Education Minister stated that the 4-year degree course would continue and assured that the State Government would address shortages of teachers and infrastructure. He further informed that planning for postgraduate-level reforms would be undertaken from the current stage itself.

AASU leaders said the discussion was positive and confirmed that students would be able to complete the 4-year degree course in the same colleges where they had enrolled.

Key decisions and assurances from the meeting included government permission for colleges to appoint guest or temporary teachers as required, and steps to fill vacant teaching posts before the commencement of the next academic session. AASU also demanded creation of at least one additional faculty post in each department due to the extended duration of the programme, which the government agreed to examine based on institutional requirements.

On infrastructure, the Education Department has sought data from colleges and plans to gradually develop facilities. Colleges may temporarily share infrastructure resources with nearby institutions, and unused campuses in adjacent areas may be utilised for teaching where necessary.

For science streams, one college per district will be initially strengthened with adequate infrastructure to support Degree (Honours with Research) programmes, with provisions for sharing facilities with other colleges.

The government also agreed to explore policy frameworks allowing PhD-holding faculty members to serve as research guides at the graduate level, subject to eligibility criteria.

The meeting further discussed postgraduate admissions for students completing the four-year degree programme, with AASU urging that seats in universities should not be reduced under any circumstances.

AASU also stated that further discussions would be held covering education from pre-primary to university level, including technical and non-technical sectors, in subsequent meetings with the Education Minister.

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