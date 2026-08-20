Assam to Hold 7th Gunotsav Across All 35 Districts from January 6 to February 5, 2027

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 7th round of Gunotsav in Assam will be conducted from January 6 to February 5, 2027, covering all 35 districts of the state. The schedule has been approved by the Government of Assam, Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) said in a communication to all District Mission Coordinators and District Programme Coordinators.

According to the phase-wise schedule, Phase I will begin with self-evaluation on January 6, followed by external evaluation on January 7, 8 and 9, 2027. The phase will cover 13 districts—Barpeta, Bajali, Karimganj (Sribhumi), Kamrup (Metropolitan), Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Golaghat, Sivasagar, South Salmara-Mankachar, Udalguri, Jorhat and Karbi Anglong.

Phase II, covering 12 districts, will have self-evaluation on January 19, followed by external evaluation on January 20, 21 and 22. The districts are Baksa, Biswanath, Chirang, Charaideo, Dhubri, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Tamulpur, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong.

Phase III will commence with self-evaluation on February 2, while external evaluation will be conducted on February 3, 4 and 5. The phase will cover 10 districts—Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Cachar, Nalbari, Morigaon, Dima Hasao and Majuli.

SSA has directed the district authorities to make necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the programme. It has also clarified that Gunotsav in Bajali and Tamulpur will be conducted by Barpeta and Baksa districts respectively.

With the completion of the three phases, Gunotsav 2027 will cover all 35 districts of Assam.

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