Assam to host inaugural Mayong Indrajal Magic Festival in Morigaon district

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The historic Mayong-Pabitara area in the Morigaon district is set to transform into a major tourist destination with the launch of the Mayong Indrajal Magic Festival. Scheduled for August 18, 2024, this inaugural event will be dedicated entirely to the art of magic, Debasish Sharma, District Commissioner, announced at a press conference.

The press conference, held at Staff College, was addressed by District Commissioner Debasish Sharma and attended by ADC Pallavi Kachari, Inspector of Schools Apurba Thakuriya, in-charge DIPRO Apratim Goswami, as well as officials from the district administration and organizing committee members Dr. Utpal Nath and Atanu Sharma, among others.

Debasish Sharma said, "Mayong Indrajal Magic Festival will kick off with a grand cultural procession, showcasing the region's rich magical traditions, local arts, and unique cultural elements. A photo exhibition titled 'The Magic of Mayong' will offer an immersive look into the area's mystical heritage."

The day's events will feature local magicians showcasing their talents at 4 p.m., followed by a spellbinding performance by renowned magician Jadu Samrat Bikram at 6 p.m. The evening will culminate with a closing ceremony at 8 p.m., during which a commemorative souvenir detailing Mayong's cultural and magical history will be launched.

This event marks the beginning of a preparatory phase, with future editions planned to expand into a week-long celebration. The organizers aim to attract magicians from across India and potentially international visitors, promoting Mayong and the Pabitara Sanctuary, which is known for its high density of one-horned rhinoceros.

The name "Mayong," believed to derive from "Maya" (meaning illusion), is steeped in folklore. Once regarded as a land of dark magic, Mayong has now embraced white magic, focusing on positive and beneficial aspects. Despite modern advancements, the area's magical heritage remains a unique element in India.

The Mayong Indrajal Magic Festival aims to preserve and promote this heritage, offering a new avenue for tourism. The event will feature demonstrations of both black and white magic, along with historical mantras once common in Mayong. These include Thumuri Ban, Tekeli Ban, and Atma Bandhani, as well as modern mantras like Mahal Bandha and healing practices.

Also Read: Mayong, 'Land of Black Magic': A Village in Assam known for its Black Magic (sentinelassam.com)