Assam to Include 2.5 Crore People Under Food Security Act: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that the state government aims to extend the food security cover for the citizens of the state. He said that the state administration has planned to include more than 2.5 crore people in the state under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), which is aiming to cover at least 70 percent of the total population in the state.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Ensuring food security to over 2.5 crore people of Assam, the government is working on a crucial mission to ensure nutritional coverage to over 70 percent of the population. The targeted beneficiaries under NFSA, 2013, in Assam are 2,51,89,775."

He said: "In January this year, more than 42 lakh new beneficiaries were added to take the total to 2.31 crore, of which 98 percent avail free foodgrains every month. To bring the remaining people under the ambit of the National Food Security Act, we have initiated a drive to enlist new beneficiaries in all 126 constituencies."

The Chief Minister added that this exercise will also take into account the people who were excluded for not having an Aadhar card due to the NRC biometric lock issue. All the newly enlisted beneficiaries will be added to the priority household category.

"The entire process is expected to be completed by November," he said.

"One of the highlights of our distribution drive is the concept of 'Anna Sewa Din', where 1-10 of every month is earmarked for foodgrain distribution."

CM Sarma said that this has ensured multiple benefits: timely disbursal, no pilferage, accurate recording, and doorstep delivery for differently-abled people. (IANS)

