Assam: Tour Operators Association of state welcomes government initiative

Guwahati: The Tour Operators Association of Assam (TOAA) welcomed the government’s initiative to develop 5-star hotels in the vicinity of Kaziranga National Park, spearheaded by the prestigious Taj Group and Hyatt. This landmark development is set to provide a substantial boost to Assam’s tourism industry while creating significant employment opportunities for the local community.

The construction and operation of these luxury hotels will generate over 200 direct jobs for young men and women from the local community, enhancing local livelihoods through the provision of stable employment and comprehensive skill development opportunities. The presence of globally recognized brands such as Taj Group and Hyatt in the region will also offer valuable training and career growth prospects for our youth, empowering them with skills and experiences that are respected and recognized worldwide.

The positive impact of these hotels will extend far beyond direct employment. The local economy will experience a significant boost as a variety of businesses, including suppliers, transport services, and artisans, see increased demand for their goods and services. The influx of tourists will stimulate the growth of ancillary services such as guided tours, local crafts, and culinary experiences. This will not only enrich the visitor experience but also promote Assam’s rich cultural heritage, creating a ripple effect of economic benefits throughout the region.

Kaziranga National Park, celebrated globally for its unique biodiversity and as the home of the iconic one-horned rhinoceros, will see its status elevated as a premier international destination. The introduction of 5-star accommodations by Taj Group and Hyatt will attract high-end tourists, international travelers, and prestigious conferences. This will further establish Assam as a prime tourism hub, enhancing its global reputation and drawing increased international attention to the region’s natural and cultural treasures.

Also Read: 13th convocation of Tour Operators Association of Assam held in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)