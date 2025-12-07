Assam: Traffic restrictions announced for Post Malone concert in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Traffic Police on Saturday announced extensive restrictions to manage vehicular movement during the Post Malone Live Musical Concert scheduled for December 8 at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara. The measures aimed to ensure the safety of the public, particularly vulnerable road users, and to maintain unhindered passage for emergency vehicles.

Officials imposed curbs on commercial goods carriers and slow-moving vehicles from 10 am onwards across several key routes, including the stretch of GS Road between the Six Mile underpass and Khanapara Rotary, Joyanagar Chariali to Balughat Tripura Goli, Beltola Tiniali to Jayanagar, and both service roads between Khanapara Rotary and Basistha underpass. Restrictions were also placed on movement from Balughat Tripura Road to Khanapara Rotary.

From 3 pm, traffic flow was regulated across additional stretches, including the corridor between Prison Gate Point near Vivanta Hotel and Koinadhara Point on NH-27, as well as the route from KV Khanapara to the APSC point. The service lane between Koinadhara Point and Khanapara Rotary also operated under regulated movement.

Authorities also declared several areas as no-parking zones, covering major sections of GS Road, NH-27, its service lanes, and the connecting by-lanes from Sixmile to Greenwood Resort. Parking was strictly prohibited along both sides of these stretches to prevent congestion near the venue.

Designated parking spaces were arranged for attendees arriving from different directions. Visitors from the Ganeshguri side were allotted spaces at venues such as the Veterinary Farm Gate, Agriculture Campus, Jyoti Vishnu Auditorium premises, and Veterinary College Campus. Those travelling from the Sonapur and Jorabat side were directed to parking areas near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Mukut Parking, and locations in Basistha. Additional parking sites were assigned for audiences arriving via Beltola, Hatigaon Road, NH-27 and Jayanagar Chariali, including areas such as Tripura Gali, NIPCCD, NERIM, and Assam Warehousing Corporation. Exclusive two-wheeler parking was arranged at Beltola Bihutoli, inside the Veterinary College campus, and near Kirloskar Hybrid Engineering in Jayanagar.

Authorities clarified that emergency services, including ambulances, fire tenders, school buses, vehicles carrying oxygen and essential supplies, and local residents, were not affected by the restrictions. Commuters were advised to use the foot overbridge near Vivanta Hotel for safe road crossing and follow the Guwahati Traffic Police social media channels for real-time updates on traffic and parking arrangements.

Also Read: Post Malone to headline first India concert in Guwahati