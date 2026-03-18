Assam: Training of polling personnel underway in Kamrup (M)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In preparation for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, training programmes for Presiding Officers and Polling Officers have commenced across the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District. The administration is conducting the training sessions at multiple venues across the city to equip polling personnel with the necessary knowledge and skills for the smooth conduct of elections.

On Tuesday, a total of 1,777 Presiding Officers and First Polling Officers participated in the training sessions. Of these, 1,537 were male officers, while 240 were female officers, reflecting active participation from both genders in the election process. Officials said the training focuses on familiarising personnel with election procedures, responsibilities at polling stations, and the proper implementation of guidelines to ensure free, fair and efficient polling.

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