Assam: Training on ‘Safe Touch and Unsafe Touch’ held at Don Bosco Institute in Kharguli

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, in collaboration with UNICEF-Assam, successfully organised a comprehensive training programme on “Safe Touch and Unsafe Touch” at the Don Bosco Institute in Kharguli. This programme focused on addressing the broader context of child sexual abuse.

The training, aimed at empowering teachers to become master trainers, saw the participation of 287 teachers from all 33 districts of Assam. Held over two phases from May 14–15 and May 16–17, the sessions were facilitated by experts from the Rati Foundation, Mumbai, and Independent Thought, New Delhi. Both organizations have extensive experience in child sexual abuse prevention and child rights advocacy.

This initiative marks a crucial step towards creating a safer and more inclusive educational environment for children in Assam. The newly trained master trainers are now equipped to impart their knowledge to nodal teachers at district and block levels. These nodal teachers will subsequently conduct informative sessions with students in their respective schools, educating them on the distinctions between safe and unsafe touch, child sexual abuse prevention, and available redressal mechanisms.

