Assam: Training programme enhances skills in animal disease control

GUWAHATI: The Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary organized a state-level “Training and Sensitization” programme on Thursday at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, to improve the skills of newly appointed veterinarians under the Central Government’s ASCAD scheme.

The event brought together 150 veterinarians and experts, with retired specialists from the department and the College of Veterinary Science providing training and advisory inputs. Dr Jayanta Kumar Goswami, Director of the department, delivered the welcome address and outlined the programme’s objectives.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnaendu Paul attended as Chief Guest and stated that several initiatives had been undertaken for sectoral development under the Chief Minister’s leadership. He stressed the importance of biosecurity in disease control and called for greater public awareness in the livestock sector.

Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation Chairman Manoj Saikia said the region’s unique climate required specific policies for disease control and urged consideration of compensation for pig farmers affected by African Swine Fever.

Senior officials, former professors and departmental officers attended the event, which concluded with a vote of thanks from Assistant Director Dr Dandeswar Deka, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Why Can’t Department of Animal Husbandry Rise to the Occasion?