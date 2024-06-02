Assam: Transport Department inspects school buses in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On Saturday morning, the Transport Department of Assam carried out an inspection on the school buses plying on the city roads to ensure their compliance with the rules and safety regulations. The inspection was carried out near the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

Officials from the Transport Department checked for various parameters during this drive. They checked for the presence of safety features, including CCTV cameras, first aid boxes, speed limiters, and fire extinguishers, among others. They also checked for the presence of female staff onboard these buses to take care of the children. A large number of vehicles were inspected today, out of which 10 were impounded by the officials, and different actions were taken against 50 buses for various violations.

Following the inspection, the District Transport Officer gave a stern warning to the schools and school buses to strictly adhere to the safety precautions, adding that they cannot compromise the safety of students.

