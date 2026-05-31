Assam Transport Minister rides green bus to assess commuter experience in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Transport Minister Charan Boro travelled on a Green Bus in Guwahati on Saturday to personally assess the quality of public transport services and gain first-hand insights into the commuting experience of passengers.

During the journey, the minister interacted with commuters and sought feedback on various aspects of the service, including passenger comfort, convenience, accessibility and overall satisfaction. He also observed the functioning of the transport system, paying close attention to operational efficiency and the facilities available to passengers.

The visit aimed to identify areas requiring improvement and ensure that public transport services meet the expectations of daily commuters. Officials said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to strengthening urban mobility and promoting reliable, affordable and sustainable public transportation across the city.

Passengers welcomed the minister's decision to travel alongside regular commuters, describing it as a positive step towards understanding the challenges faced by the public and addressing them effectively.

The initiative has drawn appreciation from various quarters, with many viewing it as a proactive effort to improve public transport infrastructure and service delivery. Officials expressed hope that the feedback gathered during the visit would contribute to further enhancing the quality and efficiency of bus services in Guwahati. The Green Bus service forms an important part of the city's public transportation network, providing an environmentally friendly and accessible mode of travel for thousands of commuters every day.

Also Read: Guwahati Green Corridors: Electric & CNG Buses by 2026