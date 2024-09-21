Assam: Tribute paid to notable singer and composer Jayanta Hazarika in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A programme to pay tribute to notable singer and composer Jayanta Hazarika was organized at Chandmari on the occasion of his 81st birth anniversary.

The Director of Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Manabendra Dev Ray, paid tribute by offering flowers and lighting lamps. Ray said, "Jayanta Hazarika's music and songs will always remain in our hearts. Hazarika's talent in the field of modern songs in Assam will inspire every generation." In the tribute paying programme, many singers paid tribute to Jayanta Hazarika by singing his songs. Hazarika, who was born in 1943, passed away at the age 34.

