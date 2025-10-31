Assam: Tributes pour in as singer and composer Syed Sadulla dies

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam mourned the loss of one of its eminent musicians, vocalists, lyricists, and composers, Syed Sadullah, who passed away at the age of 77 at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday. Sadullah, who also served as a programme presenter at All India Radio, Dibrugarh, breathed his last after a prolonged illness, casting a pall of grief across the state.

The Bahubak (Bahu Bhasik Xahitya Mancha) expressed deep sorrow over his demise. In a condolence message, its Chief Editor Deepak Sharma said, “We have lost a devoted lover of Assam. From our golden childhood, we were moved by the soulful voice of Sadullah’s songs broadcast through All India Radio. His style of presentation was exceptionally graceful and melodious.”

Tributes also poured in from various organizations and cultural figures, including the Bishnupriya Manipuri Sahitya Parishad (Assam) president DILS Lakshmindra Sinha, Mahapurush Srimanta Haridev Philosophy Study Society, Nari Nagarik Manch, Jyotirupa, Axam Xahitya Xabha members, and several literary and cultural bodies across Assam.

