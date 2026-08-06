Assam: Two Pharmacies Sealed in Guwahati for Licence, Hygiene Violations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The sleuths of drug controller sealed two pharmacies during a surprise inspection in the Sijubari area of Hatigaon for alleged violations of regulatory norms.

Officials said several pharmacies were found operating without valid licences, while some were functioning without registered pharmacists. The inspection also revealed the alleged storage and sale of medicines in unhygienic conditions.

During the raid, the department received information about the alleged sale of counterfeit medicines and initiated further verification. The enforcement team sealed Ananda Medicos and another unlicensed pharmacy. Officials said further action would follow based on the findings of the inspection.

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