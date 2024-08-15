Assam: UCO Bank holding Partition Horrors Remembrance Day Exhibition in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: “The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day Exhibition” was inaugurated at UCO Bank, Maligaon Branch, Guwahati, for Kamrup Metropolitan District, as per the directives of DFS, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. The exhibition will remain open to the general public at UCO Bank, Maligaon Branch, from August 13 to August 15, 2024.

To remind the nation of the sufferings and sacrifices made by Indians during the 1947 partition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day each year.

“May Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions and disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony, and human empowerment,” Modi said, stated a press release.

