Assam: Uncertainty writ large of state’s oldest and finest auditorium Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Uncertainty continues to haunt the fate of one of the state’s oldest and finest auditoriums, Rabindra Bhawan, Guwahati. In the name of repair, the auditorium has been lying defunct since June 2022.

With these, the artistes, especially the amateur ones, and art lovers of the state are a worried lot, as this auditorium is one of the best ones for them to stage dramas and other cultural activities at affordable charges.

According to official sources, the auditorium under the Department of Cultural Affairs was operational smoothly until 2018. However, the authorities renovated it and opened it for a few days in 2022, only to find seepage of water from walls where there were rains. The authorities closed the auditorium on June 17, 2022, with a notice. The closure notice said, “The Rabindra Bhawan Auditorium will remain closed from 17th June, 2022, onwards as there is water seepage inside the auditorium due to heavy rainfall for an indefinite period. It will reopen after all repairs are completed by the PWD (Building) Department.”

Since then, the auditorium has been closed. After that, the state government decided to dismantle the entire Rabindra Bhawan building so as to erect a four-storey building there. The government entrusted the Department of Cultural Affairs with preparing the DPR (Detailed Project Report) of the proposed new building. In 2023, the government formed a committee led by Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah for the construction of the proposed new building at Rabindra Bhawan. Following a decision taken by the committee, the department entrusted a Kolkata-based company to prepare the plan for the building and PWD (Building) to construct the building. The minister held meetings with various cultural workers and officials of his department. He promised to complete the building within a year. However, the PWD (Building) is yet to float tenders seeking bids for the construction of the building. The fraternity of artistes and art lovers in the state express their worry at the utter neglect of the authorities concerned in the construction of the auditorium located at the complex of the Directorate of Cultural Affairs complex located in the heart of the city.

