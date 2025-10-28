Assam: Union Minister Jitin Prasada Reviews Implementation of Central Schemes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada on Monday chaired a comprehensive review meeting at the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner’s Office to assess the implementation of various central government schemes in the district.

The meeting witnessed the participation of several key officials and public representatives, including Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MP from the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency; Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania; Siddhartha Bhattacharya, MLA from East Guwahati; Atul Bora, MLA from Dispur; Sumit Sattawan, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan; and Parijat Bhuyan, District Development Commissioner, among others.

During the discussion, Minister Prasada emphasized the importance of the timely and effective implementation of people-centric welfare initiatives and urged departments to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach every eligible citizen.

Officials representing departments such as the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Health, Zilla Parishad, Public Works (Roads), Education, Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), Labour, Soil Conservation, Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM), Public Health Engineering, Agriculture, Handloom and Textiles, and the District Sports Office attended the meeting and presented detailed PowerPoint presentations on the progress of ongoing projects.

Following the review session, the Union Minister inaugurated the “District Udyam Samagam” exhibition at the Arya Vidyapeeth College playground under the RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) Scheme. The exhibition, organized by the Department of Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises, Government of Assam, aims to promote entrepreneurship, innovation, and local enterprise development in the district.

The exhibition, showcasing various entrepreneurial initiatives and industrial products, will remain open to the public until October 31.

