Assam: Vehicle Thief Arrested in Guwahati City

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: A significant breakthrough was achieved by the Guwahati Police with the arrest of a vehicle thief Nayan Das (24) of Sualkuchi. An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station, assisted by Gorchuk Police Station, apprehended Das during a night time operation. The arrest was made possible after a complaint was filed regarding a stolen scooty (AS01FV8029). The EGPD team swiftly swung into action, recovering the vehicle from Das’ possession.

Also Read: Vehicle thief caught red-handed in Guwahati