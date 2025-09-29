Assam: White-rumped vultures take step closer to reintroduction in state

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant boost to vulture conservation efforts, six captive-bred White-rumped Vultures were shifted to a specially built release aviary at Nalapara in the Kamrup district on Saturday. The aviary at Nalapara, located in the Rani Range, was inaugurated by Dr. Ashwini Kumar, Director of Assam State Zoo, who released one of the vultures into the facility. Roji Barman, RFO, Rani Range, also participated in the event and joined in releasing the birds.

Constructed on forest land under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) fund, the released aviary is equipped with perches, water troughs, feeding stations, solar fencing, and caretaker rooms to ensure proper upkeep. The subadult vultures, each marked with blue-coloured leg rings, will remain in the aviary for around three months to acclimatize to natural surroundings before their final release.

Over the past few weeks, the vultures were thoroughly examined by Dr. Krishna, veterinarian, and their blood samples tested at the Veterinary College, Khanapara, confirming they are in sound health.

According to Ranade, Centre Manager, the reintroduction will follow the Soft Release Method, a globally recognized scientific approach. Before final release, the vultures will be fitted with satellite tags, enabling real-time monitoring through both satellite tracking and ground-level observations by a dedicated team.

The initiative is part of a long-term programme jointly led by the Assam Forest Department and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) to revive vulture populations, which had seen alarming declines in the past decades due to factors such as diclofenac poisoning.

“This step brings us closer to restoring a healthy population of White-rumped Vultures in Assam’s skies,” officials said, highlighting the importance of continued scientific monitoring and conservation support.

Also Read: Kaziranga National Park undertakes multiple initiatives