Assam: Woman arrested for financial scam at LGBI Airport

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A resident of Baksa district, Mainao Brahma, was arrested at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Thursday. She was accused of accumulating nearly Rs 100 crore through a fraudulent trading scheme.

According to sources, Brahma was caught when she arrived at the airport. She had been hiding in New Delhi since the scandal became public.

Following complaints from multiple victims who claimed that Brahma had tricked them into investing substantial amounts of money with the promise of regular profits, the scam finally came to light. The majority of the victims were naive villagers who said that they deposited the money with Brahma, who promised small monthly profits and said that the money would be utilised for trading.

