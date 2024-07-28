Assam: Workshop on hydraulic modelling study held in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Under visionary leadership of Dr. Ranbir Singh, the NEHARI Brahmaputra Board is carrying out a five-day significant model studies in partnership with CWPRS Pune and IIT Guwahati. The studies focused on the proposed railway bridge projects near Guwahati and Tezpur, under an MoU with NF Railway. These studies aimed to simulate natural water flow, analyse the flow around structures, assess scour near piers, and determine appropriate spacing for the new bridge relative to the existing one.

Recognizing the importance of such work, NEHARI organized a five-day training workshop titled “Hydraulic Model Study for River Engineering Works” in association with the Central Water Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, from July 23 to 27. The workshop was inaugurated on July 23, by scientist “D” Prasad S. Kunjeer, at CWPRS Pune, and director of NEHARI, Er. Ranjit Deka.

The training was an attempt to provide an overview of the framework of use of physical and mathematical modelling techniques along with GIS and remote sensing technologies in flood risk management and focus on the state-of-the-art concepts and practices of flood management, covering important topics viz. Processing and analysis of hydro-meteorological data, introduction to numerical modelling for river engineering, river bank erosion, and river training structures.

Developing a 1D mathematical model using HEC-RAS, Design of Hydraulic Models for River Engineering, Introduction to Unsteady Modelling, Hydraulic Model Studies for the Design of Barrages and Bridges, Introduction to Sediment Modelling, and Development of 1D Sediment Modelling in HEC-RAS, along with other subjects pertaining to hydraulic model studies in river engineering works. The models at NEHARI were demonstrated and given hands-on practice by the participants.

A total of 25 government officials serving in the North Eastern States of Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland have participated in the training workshop. Faculty from CWPRS, Pune Prasad S. Kunjeer, Arun Kumar, and Harsha P. Chaudhary contributed as resource persons in this training workshop. Whereas, chief engineer, BBO, CWC, Guwahati G.L. Bansal, and chief engineer of the Brahmaputra Board Basanta Kr Deka, also shared their experiences in various river training and hydraulic model works and provided practical guidance to the participants.

A site visit programme was also arranged for the participants to visit the CWC Pandu Gauge site to demonstrate the methodology adopted for recording hydro-meteorological data. An overview of the renovated laboratory facilities at NEHARI was also provided to the participants.

The valedictory programme concluded on a high note with the chairman of the Brahmaputra Board, Ranbir Singh, attending as the chief guest. In his address, Singh shared his visionary ideas and important insights. Participants expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Brahmaputra Board for organizing the technical programme. They emphasized that the theoretical and practical knowledge gained from the workshop will significantly enhance their capabilities in executing various flood management and erosion control activities within their respective states and organizations.

