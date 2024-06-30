Assam: Young girl gives human traffickers the slip; 3 arrested in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A young girl from Dibrugarh district managed to escape from a human trafficking gang on Saturday in Guwahati. The victim managed to get away from the gang when she was on her way to Jaipur. Three people were arrested by Basistha police in connection with this incident, and an investigation has been initiated to find anyone else connected with the gang.

According to sources, the victim was sold for an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh, and two men were travelling with the victim on a bus from Tinsukia to Guwahati ahead of their plans to fly out of Guwahati to Jaipur.

Speaking about the incident, the victim mentioned that she was married to a man named Sunil Sharma from Jaipur, Rajasthan, by a short marriage ritual. One of her acquaintances from Tinsukia had arranged this marriage, saying that Sunil was from Guwahati. She was not informed that he was not actually from Assam. However, during the bus journey to Guwahati, she overheard their conversation about the money they had received for this marriage. They also instructed her to say she had been married five years ago if anyone asked and to hide the fact that she was recently married.

She also mentioned that she had found out that they had sold many girls in this manner. She also managed to retrieve some phone recordings and photos from their mobile phones that this gang used to lure young girls and sell them off in Rajasthan.

