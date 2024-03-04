Assam Zoo-Botanical Garden Embarks on Exciting Transformation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Zoo-Botanical Garden is certain for a remarkable makeover, promising a delightful experience for both visitors and its animal residents. After receiving government approval for their proposal, zoo officials are gearing up to commence the comprehensive renovation project, which includes theme-based parks, a food court, an auditorium, and redesigned surroundings aiming to ensure improved amenities.

The planning behind this transformation aims to create a zoo that is not only captivating but also highly informative for tourists. The redesign of animal enclosures prioritises safety and incorporates foresight for future expansion, ensuring that the zoo remains a sustainable and well-managed habitat for wildlife.

One of the key features of the revamped zoo is the innovative design of cages, which will accommodate additional animals in the future, facilitating better wildlife habitat management. The strategic construction will provide a conducive environment for both animals and visitors, transforming the zoo into a lush jungle-like habitat where wildlife can acclimatise naturally, allowing visitors to observe the inhabitants up close.

The diverse range of inmates will include five distinct aviaries catering to various avian species. These include an Amazon aviary, a raptor aviary, an indigenous bird aviary, and separate enclosures for waterbirds and vultures. This thoughtful inclusion ensures a rich and varied experience for nature enthusiasts and zoo visitors.

The project also encompasses the establishment of quarantine facilities and a veterinary laboratory equipped with cutting-edge equipment. These facilities are geared towards providing optimal care and treatment for the animals, emphasizing the zoo's commitment to the well-being of its inhabitants.

