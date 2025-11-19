Assam: ‘Zubeen Garg National Award’ for Environmental Reporting Announced

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The South Asia Climate Change Journalists’ Forum announced a new annual national award on November 18 in New Delhi to recognize outstanding journalism on environmental and nature-related issues. The award, named the Zubeen Garg National Award for Environmental Reporting, commemorated the singer’s commitment to environmental protection.

The honour carried a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and would be given to one journalist from anywhere in India. Forum president Ashish Gupta said there would be no application process, with recipients selected by an independent jury assessing impactful environmental stories. The announcement was made at a press conference at the Assam Media Centre.

Journalists across print, digital, television, radio and multimedia platforms would be eligible. Forum member Kallol Bhowmik said the award aimed to encourage meaningful reporting on urgent environmental concerns. The first award would be presented in New Delhi in 2026 on Zubeen Garg’s birth anniversary. The Forum reaffirmed its commitment to supporting environmental journalism.

Also Read: Guwahati: Statue of Goldie (Zubeen Garg) unveiled at Kahilipara home