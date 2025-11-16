Assam: Zubeen Garg’s friends to celebrate his 53rd birthday with unique tribute programmes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As Assam prepares to remember its beloved music icon Zubeen Garg on his 53rd birthday, various organizations-including government bodies, cultural groups and institutions-have lined up special programmes across the state to mark the first birthday without the artiste. His close friends have also planned a series of heartfelt events to honour his legacy in a distinctive manner.

To commemorate the day, Zubeen's friends will sponsor lunch at an old-age home on 18 November. Later, from 3 pm to 9 pm, they will organize a special commemorative event titled Pohorore Chaki at the Geetanagar High School playground.

The evening programme will open with a nagara performance by a women's group led by Dalimi Patowary. Renowned personalities J. P. Das, Monisha Hazarika, Namita Bhattacharya and Manjula Baruah will light the ceremonial lamp and formally inaugurate the musical tribute to Zubeen Garg.

Over twenty noted artists-including Diganta Bharati, Shaswati Phukan, Joy Baruah, Rupam Bhuyan, Dikshu, Rakesh Riyan, Bornali Kalita, Nirmali Das, Nilutpal Bora, Achurjya Borpatra, Montumoni Saikia, Bhaswati Bharati, Geetali Devi and Deepalina Deka, among others-are scheduled to perform some of Zubeen's most loved songs.

A special tribute segment directed by Surya Gogoi will also feature during the event. Additionally, under the choreography of Pankaj Ingti, multiple performers will present dance sequences based on Zubeen Garg's iconic tracks.

Pohorore Chaki is expected to witness the presence of eminent figures from Assam's cultural, literary, social and media spheres, making it a memorable celebration of the artiste's enduring influence and unmatched contribution to Assamese music and culture.

