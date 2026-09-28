Assamese film ‘Aadishakti’ poster, teaser unveiled in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The teaser and official poster of the much-anticipated Assamese feature film 'Aadishakti' were unveiled at Aideo Cinema Hall in Panjabari, Guwahati, on Sunday.

Produced under the banner of Ayra Studios (Ayra Motion Pictures), the film is directed by Bitopan Kashyap, who also wrote the screenplay and dialogues. Based on an original story by Indrani Baruah, 'Aadishakti' is a woman-centric film that blends themes of love, mystery and social realities with music. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4, 2026. 'Aadishakti' revolves around Aditi, played by debutante Dr Arshia Mahanta, a young woman who challenges patriarchal dominance and deeply rooted social conventions. The film explores her journey of courage and resistance against age-old social dogmas. The film has already earned recognition at the Global Cine Confluence (GCC) - Delhi Film Convention & Summit 2026, held in New Delhi. 'Aadishakti' won three honours - Best Feature Film, Best Original Story for Indrani Baruah and Best Debutante Actress for Dr Arshia Mahanta. The film also features an emotional duet, "Oni Boni", sung by Zubeen Garg and Zublee Baruah, described as the final cinematic collaboration between the two singers. Director Bitopan Kashyap said that 'Aadishakti' was not merely an entertainment-oriented film but also explored women's empowerment, social conflicts and an emotional narrative. "'Aadishakti' is not just an entertainment film. It explores women's power, social conflict and a special emotional story. I am hopeful that the film's distinct flavour and social message will win the hearts of audiences in Assam," Kashyap said. The film marks the acting debut of Dr Arshia Mahanta, a medical professional. Speaking about her first experience in the film industry, she said the journey had been enriching and that she had received strong support from the entire team.

Asked how she managed to balance her profession as a doctor with acting, Mahanta said she had learnt from her parents the importance of maintaining a balance between life and livelihood. "Although my profession is completely different, I believe people should continue pursuing the things they love," she said. Popular actor Nirupam Saikia plays a lead role in the film. Speaking about his experience, Saikia said he was happy to work with a new director and a debutant actress. "I am very happy to have worked with the new director and the debutant actress in this film. I hope I have been able to contribute in the way they envisioned. With a beautiful story, I believe the film will appeal to the audience and offer viewers an enjoyable cinematic experience in every respect," he said. The cast also includes Manjula Barua, Rina Borah, Tapan Das, Aparna Dutta Choudhury, Jolly Laskar, Ashim Krishna Baruah, Abatush Bhuyan, Pallavi Bora Mahanta, Pranami Bharati, Ujjal Rajkhowa, Rajib Duwori, Prasanta Saloi, Mayukh Sharma, Rimlim Bhuyan, Barasha Das and Master Ayush Mahanta.

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