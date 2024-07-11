Assamese film ‘The Last Honour’ garners critical acclaim

GUWAHATI: Breaking through national boundaries, an Assamese film has now embarked on a worldwide journey. The full-length Assamese feature film titled “The Last Honour’, based on a true story written by noted writer Jitumoni Bora about an exceptional life during the time of the Covid pandemic, which swept around the world, has recently been screened at the Himachal International Film Festival. Rosy Bora, who makes her directorial debut, has been conferred with the Best Director award for the film, which received rave reviews from the jury and the crowd at the Himachal International Film Festival. Produced by Mrinal Bin Qutub under the banner of Jeuti Production, ‘The Last Honour’ has been officially selected to over 15 national and international film festivals, winning a number of honours, including the best film award. Besides screening at the Dhaka International Film Festival, the film’s producer Mrinal Bin Qutub, director Rosy Bora and scriptwriter Kushal Gogoi were specially honoured by the festival committee. The film was viewed by over 250 spectators at the London Rainbow Film Festival. Rosy Bora was conferred with the Second Best Director award at an international festival in Turkey. The film was also screened in an international festival in Germany.

“The Last Honour” sheds light on the untold yet moving and inspiring story of an unsung hero during the pandemic outbreak – a courageous Chandal, who selflessly and single-handedly cremated well over 1,700 COVID-19 victims, valiantly carrying out his duties, but whose sacrifices largely went unnoticed. “The Last Honour”s scriptwriter and chief assistant director is Kushal Gogoi. The cast of artistes include Prayash Phukan, Jina Baishya, Rajib Kro, Progyashree Hazarika among others. The film’s music is scored by Sourav Mahanta, editing by Ratan Sil Sarma, and cinematography by Chandra Kumar Das, stated a press release.

